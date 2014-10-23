A Startup That Will Come Over And Blow Dry Your Hair Just Raised $7 Million

GLAMSQUAD, an on-demand blowout company, just raised $US7 million from Softbank Capital, Lerer Ventures, and a bunch of other venture capitalists.

The New York City-based startup can be ordered on demand to come to your home, office, or wherever else is convenient, and either blow dry your hair for $US50 or do your makeup for $US75. GLAMSQUAD recently hired Gilt Groupe co-founder Alexandra Wilkis Wilson to be its CEO.

The startup is capitalising on the popularity of blow-out bars, such as Dry Bar, which will wash and style your hair but not trim or cut it. More than 10,000 services have been completed by GLAMSQUAD and the startup says it has thousands of customers.

An Uber-for-hairstyles startup might not sound compelling, but GLAMSQUAD users seem to love the service. Business Insider’s Caroline Moss tried it out and spoke with the founder, Victoria Eisner, who told her: “I wished that beauty services could come to me at the touch of a button just like a car or my dinner.”

Here’s what Caroline looked like before Glamsquad got to her door:

And here’s what she looked like after:

She concluded: “I felt really great when I went out that night. So great, in fact, that I am going to actually rearrange my budget so I can afford to use Glamsquad every once in a while.”

When asked if she’s still using Glamsquad, Moss replied: “Yup, all the time.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.