Glam's Shine Wears Off

Glam Media’s long campaign to convince people that it’s a media company, and not an ad network, seems to be winding down. The end result: The company and its bankers have had to scale back their hopes to raise $200 million at a valuation of up to $1 billion. Instead, reports Valleywag’s Owen Thomas, Glam will have to settle for something in the $30 million to $100 million range, and a mere $400 million valuation.



