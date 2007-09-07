Glam's Big Ambitions Now Have Matching Payroll

Glam CEO Samir Arora has a glowing profile in Forbes (registration required) this month; he also has a platoon of new employees. Tomorrow the women’s online network will announce that it has hired DoubleClick vet Ralf Hirt as VP of international strategy and operations. In July it nabbed Karin Marke, who was a top sales exec at News Corp.’s MySpace. Glam says it has also picked up three other digital salesmen from News Corp., though News Corp says it only lost one other rep to Glam. Arora says he’s not done – he intends to increase his sales staff from 25 to at least 40 by the end of the year.



Meanwhile no word on Glam’s plan to close an astonishingly large $200 million private placement based on its, um, creative description of itself as the biggest women’s “property.” But at least we know where some of that money is going.

Related: Glam Dresses For Date With Big Media Sucker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.