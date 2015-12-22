'Glamping' is camping with style

Those who like the idea of sleeping in nature, but not that of roughing it, should look into glamping — a comfortable and stylish way of camping.

Glampgrounds exist across the globe. Firelight Camps, in Ithaca, for example, looks like a traditional campground, but tents have hardwood floors, and big, comfortable beds that are fitted with fine linen.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

