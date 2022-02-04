I tried glamping for the first time after years of off-grid camping. Here are 9 things that surprised me.

I live in New York City, but before I moved there, I was an avid off-grid camper.

Before I became a New Yorker, I lived in Austin, Texas, where I regularly took camping road trips around the southwest.

For weeks at a time, I would travel with a companion through New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado to find the sweetest landscapes amidst national parks, state parks, and national forests.

Since I was usually on a tight budget, I used freecampsites.net to find places to pitch my tent at night, or, when I couldn’t find one, even slept in the backseat of my travel companion’s car at the nearest rest stop or Walmart parking lot.

These were always off-grid experiences where the only amenity I saw was a fire pit.

Read more: After road-tripping across Texas, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado nearly a dozen times, I planned the best itinerary through the Southwest