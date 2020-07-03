This $93,450 RV sleeps 4 and has its own workspace on board to make it an office on wheels — see inside the Business Line

GlamperRV unveiled its new Business Line RV that can be used as a luxury mobile office on wheels.

The RV includes a large central workspace, kitchen, bathrooms, master bedroom, and an additional pull-down double bed.

The RV starts at around $US93,490.

GlamperRV has unveiled its new Business Line that turns RVs into a luxury mobile offices on wheels during a time in which many people are still working from home or looking for alternative working spaces.

RV and camper van makers both big and small have been noticing an uptick in customers now that people have started weighing what the possibilities are for safe travel, living, and work amid the pandemic.

According to GlamperRV, there has also been a specific increase in “demand for flexible home offices.” To accommodate this rising public interest in the digital nomad lifestyle, traditional RV makers like Airstream are now changing several of its floor plans to include set workspaces and desks.

However, GlamperRV took a different approach to this new type of customer by creating an office-oriented RV: the Business Line.

Unlike most traditional RV makers, GlamperRV does not build its own vehicles from scratch. Instead, it finds “base models” that the company can then customise and redesign to create its own line of luxury RVs, according to GlamperRV. This includes the Business Line and two other GlamperRV models – the DBL and DBM – all of which are based on the Dethleffs Trend I 7057.

The Business Line RV can serve multiple purposes as a mobile office, hotel, and weekend warrior getaway vehicle, according to its maker. And amid the pandemic, the 24.3-foot long, 7.6-foot wide, 9.8-foot tall RV also allows its occupants to avoid crowded public spaces that are otherwise necessary for travelling, such as eateries and hotels.

Like many traditional office spaces, GlamperRV’s Business Line has a large central desk, LED lights, several USB and plug sockets, and WiFi.

There’s also a refrigerator-freezer and a Nespresso coffee machine that accompanies the kitchen’s sink and three-burner cooktop.

The Business Line’s bedroom — located at the back of the RV — has its own en-suite shower.

The toilet and sink are located in a separate bathroom across from the shower room.

Instead of the traditional nightstand, there are two closets on either side of the bed.

The RV also has an additional drop-down double bed to accommodate more guests.

In total, the Business Line can sleep up to four people and seat between four to five at the central desk.

For extra privacy and better sleep, the windows are lined with blackout curtains.

For extra storage, the Business Line comes with a garage space that has enough room to store bikes and other large items.

All of the onboard amenities are powered by the RV’s inverter.

Possible add-ons include an air conditioner and exterior gas points that allow for a barbecue connection …

… as well as an awning to create a shady spot for barbecue dinners.

The Business Line RV starts at around $US93,490.

