The Single Best Moment At Glamour's Women Of The Year Awards Last Night

Glamour held their 21st annual Women of the Year Awards last night, and we had a seat in the balcony for what proved to be an impressive ceremony.The honorees were: Jennifer Lopez, Tory Burch, Arianna Huffington, Laura Bush and her daughters Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, Chelsea Handler, Wilhemina “T” Ortiz-Macey, Gabrielle Giffords, Lea Michele, Cindy Sherman, Esraa Abdel Fattah and Gloria Steinem, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

That last recipient inspired what was inarguably the night’s coolest moment: sexual harassment activist and Brandeis professor Anita Hill presented Gloria Steinem with the Lifetime Achievement award.

Hill once testified in Supreme Court nomination hearings that Clarence Thomas sexually harassed her — the case was a watershed moment in political sex scandal history.

Hill’s presence at the event — and her introduction of Steinem — was particularly resonant in light of the sexual harassment accusations unfolding against Herman Cain.

In her tribute to Steinem, Hill said, “”A new generation is discovering this remarkable woman.” Steinem’s acceptance included her own respects: “There is no one on earth that I would be more honored to receive an award from than Anita Hill.”

