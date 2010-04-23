Glamour, 'Magazine Of The Year,' Got $54.4 Million In Ad Revenue In 2010

The American Society of Magazine Editors named the winners of their National Magazine Awards — also known as the Oscars for glossy prints — during a glitzy ceremony in New York last night.

Condé Nast’s Glamour won the top honour as Magazine of the Year, given to publications “that successfully use both print and digital media in fulfilling the editorial mission of the magazine.” The ladies’ monthly beat The Atlantic, Fast Company, Men’s Health and New York in the category.

We wondered how Glamour contends on the ad game. Which magazine would have won if the awards were based on ad revenue stats from the Publishers’ Information Bureau, which compared numbers from first quarter of 2009 and 2010?

Here’s the breakdown:

Glamour: $54.4 million in 2010. Lost 2.2% of its advertising revenue during the first quarter compared to last year. Ad pages down by 4.9%.

New York: $40.8 million in ad revenue. Gained 31.7% year over year. Ad pages down by 15%.

Men’s Health: $23.6 million in ad revenue. Gained 2% year over year. Ad pages down by 3.9%.

Fast Company: $6.3 million in ad revenue. Gained 16.9% year over year. Ad pages up by 10.5%.

The Atlantic: $5.09 million in ad revenue. Gained 7.5% year over year. Ad pages up by 3.6%.

Glamour is clearly the winner based on ad revenue, although ad pages were down by nearly 5% year over year. Getting an Ellie, named for the elephant-shaped statuette the the magazines get, should keep boosting those stats.

Another winner: New York magazine, which won four honours.

