Glamour Shots Sues Disney Over Miley Candy

TMZ reports: An outfit famous for making ugly people look halfway decent has sued Disney over some sickeningly sweet Hannah Montana candy.



Glamour Shots (you know — the mall photo shoot experts) claims Disney ripped them off by marketing “Hannah Montana Glamour Shots Candy” on store shelves. The candy is packaged in little picture frames with shots of Miley inside. They claim using the name “Glamour Shots” tricks people into believing Glamour Shots made the sweet treat.

No comment from the Mouse House. TMZ has the story and the complaint.

