Glamour Preps An iPad App

Finally! A major media coming is developing an iPad app for the ladies.



Glamour, one of Condé Nast’s top women’s titles, is prepping an iPad application, according to MediaWeek.

Condé’s dudely magazine titles like Wired, GQ and Esquire have been touting their plans for Steve Jobs’ new toy.

The New Yorker is also expected to debut an app soon after Wired, etc. lead the way.

Although Apple initially received backlash from some female tech fans for its cringe-inducing name, Jobs and other magazines need to appeal to more than just gadget-obsessed guys to make it successful.

Content creators for the iPad and other tablets should be aim for the ladies. Women are huge casual gamers and a driving demographic behind FarmVille and MafiaWars’ huge profits. According to a survey by Information Solutions Group, 55% of U.S. social gamers are women.

As we’ve told you before, women lord over the buying power for gadgets in most households. Even if she purchases an iPad for another guy in her family, she is going to want to see other apps besides the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in an iPad store.

The question is, will women pay for an iPad app? And can publishers convince advertisers to sign on to sponsor apps during the iPad’s first few months on the market — when they will be reaching a relatively tiny audience compared to online and print subscriptions?

Well, women certainly pay for some magazines, especially fashion and gossip titles. Lucky was one of Conde Nast’s big money-makers last year and already has a free Lucky At Your Service iPhone application. We could see a Lucky and a Vogue app in the works. But there needs to be more.

Will the development community and Apple wake up to women?

We have another couple of months to see.

Don’t Miss: Forcing Google Buzz Into Gmail Was A Mistake >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.