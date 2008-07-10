Glam Media: We've Got An AdExchange, Too

Peter Kafka

Hard to remember, but last year, before the vogue for ad networks swept every publisher in the country, the previous vogue was for ad exchanges, following a flurry of deals by Google, Microsoft and Yahoo. Today Glam Media (SA 25 #20) reminds us of the purported benefits of ad exchanges by announcing that it’s launching its own version, which will be used exclusively for the company’s network of 500+ websites and blogs.

Glam CEO Samir Arora’s pitch: While the exchange is designed to let Glam’s sites backfill their “below the fold” and remnant inventory, it won’t be a dumping ground for low-CPM, hit-the-monkey-win-an-iPod banners.

Instead, he says, Glam will set a minimum price for advertisers who want to participate — which he hasn’t disclosed, but given his dismissive attitude toward social networks and their sub-$1 CPMS, we assume it will be higher than that — and that Glam will vet the ads as well. Basically, it’s a qualified exchange. The program, dubbed GlamX, is in beta now and will do a full rollout in Q4.

Glam, which raised $85 million at a $500 million valuation in February, reports a reach of 42 million uniques in the U.S. and 77 million worldwide. The women-oriented network has recently been adding new verticals: “Style”, “Living”, etc and is now expanding internationally; down the line, it’s considering broadening its reach by targeting teens, men. etc.

