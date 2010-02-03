Glam Media Raises $50 Million At A Crazy $750 Million Valuation

Glam Media has raised a $50 million in financing led by Aeris Capital, at a valuation of $750 million, reports Rafat Ali at PaidContent.



Glam is profitable from an EBITDA perspective, says Rafat. It considered going public, but opted to take this round of financing, it’s fifth. In total, the company has raised $130 million.

Michael Arrington is reporting the same news, and he pegs revenue at $55 million for 2009, up from $40 million in 2008 (12X Revenue for an ad network? Please).

About $10-$15 million of the round will be spread around to early investors and employees. The rest goes to an R&D centre to work on a platform and improve display ads. It will also fund an international expansion says Rafat, who spoke to Glam’s CEO Samir Arora.

