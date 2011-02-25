Glam Media Is Picking Bankers For An IPO

Henry Blodget
Yeah, baby!

Glam Media is listening to the sales pitches of about 14 Wall Street banks in preparation for an IPO, a source familiar with the situation says.Bank of America, JP Morgan, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others are vying for the coveted “book-running” lead position.

The company hasn’t made any decisions yet, our source says, though Bank of America (Merrill) had an early edge.  But Glam will eventually pick 5-6 of these firms to underwrite its deal, which will likely come early next year.

Glam generated something in the neighbourhood of $75 million of gross revenue last year and is growing about 30% a year. CEO Samir Arora and his management and investors are no doubt eager to cash in on the spectacular IPO success of Demand Media (DMD), which is now valued at $1.8 billion.

Our source also says that Wall Street went absolutely giddy with excitement when AOL bought Huffington Post a few weeks ago and that bankers are now pitching every M&A deal they can think of.

