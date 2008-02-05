Glam Media Hires Yahoo Engineer

Women’s ad network Glam Media has Yahoo veteran Kiumarse Zamanian as VP of its display ad platform, Glam Evolution. Zamanian led project management for Yahoo’s “media advertising infrastructure platforms,” and holds three U.S. Yahoo patents. Glam Evolution places targeted display ads across Glam’s network of women-focused web sites and blogs.

Get used to reading a lot of posts about Yahoo vets heading for new jobs, though this move obviously pre-dates MSFT’s bid for Yahoo. Glam is in the midst of a funding round which has been subject of much speculation.

