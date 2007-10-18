Glam Media Grabs Conde Nast Top Exec

Glam Media has hired print veteran Joe Lagani, the former publishing VP at Conde Nast’s House & Garden to run the company’s new “living channel.” He’s one of a string of hires Glam has made to boost its sales force, including VP of international strategy Ralph Hirt, a DoubleClick vet, and former MySpace sales exec Karin Marke. Release

