Glam Media Buys Marc Andreessen's Ning

Matt Rosoff
Marc Andreessen

Online publishing giant Glam Media has bought Ning, Marc Andreessen’s company that helps users build specialised social networks.

Bloomberg reported the price as $150 million, which is about 5x Ning’s estimated revenue for this year.

Glam is a massive online publishing network with more 2,500 publishers and more than 200 million users, putting it regularly among the top 10 Web sites. It’s on track to surpass $100 million in revenue this year.

Andreessen founded Ning — his third company after Netscape and Loudcloud — a few years back, and it now hosts more than 100,000 special-interest social networks.

Andreessen will be joining Glam’s board of directors. He explains more about the deal on his blog.

Allen & Co. represented Ning in the transaction. Bank of America Merrill Lynch represented Glam.

