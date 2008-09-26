Glam Lays Off 14, Reorgs Sales Team

We hear that Glam Media, the women-centric publishing network which has been beefing up its staff and expanding throughout the past year, is laying off 14 of its 200 employees — about 7% of its work force. The cuts are focused on the company’s sales and marketing group.



Valleywag, which first reported the layoffs, suggests that this bodes poorly for Samir Arora and his company, seeing as the ad market slowdown is now hitting the Web as well. The counter-spin: Glam had a round of cuts at the end of last year, too, so this isn’t unprecedented. And internally the company says it is still notching significant revenue growth and plans to be EBITDA-positive by the end of the year.

Anybody else want to weigh in, on or off the record? Pkafka AT Alleyinsider DOT com or use our anonymous tip box.

See Also: Glam Launching In Germany, Buying Sales Team

Glam Media Buys UK Ad Firm Monetise

Glam Media: We’ve Got An Ad Exchange, Too

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.