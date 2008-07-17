Glam Launching In Germany, Buying Sales Team

As promised, womens’ publishing/ad network Glam is continuing its international rollout. Last month it purchased an UK ad firm; today it’s picking up a German ad firm and launching a vertical there as a JV with Hubert Burda Media. No terms disclosed, though it looks like the Codex deal was a hire-acquire to staff up the JV. Press release excerpt:



Glam Acquires Codex Media to Accelerate Market Launch



Berlin, Germany, Brisbane, California and New York, New York—July 17, 2008—www.glammedia.com, pioneer of vertical content networks, today launched Glam Media in Germany (http://de.glam.com) as a joint venture with Glam strategic investor Burda Cross Media, a strategic business unit of Hubert Burda Media led by board member Christiane zu Salm. Glam also announced that it is acquiring key assets, technology and employees from Munich-based Codex Media to boost accelerate its launch in Germany….

Burda has a leading position in Germany for the People & Style market with an online market reach in the German market of 66 million page impressions and a market share of 35 per cent (source: IVW, May 2008).



Glam Media’s integration of Codex Media GmbH and its community of premium publisher and digital marketing expertise furthers strengthens Glam’s position for German marketers. Codex founder Katja Dalhöfer will serve as director of sales for Glam Media GmbH. Ralf Hirt, Vice President of International for Glam Media and formerly a senior executive at DoubleClick will serve as Managing Director of Glam Media GmbH.

