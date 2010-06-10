Glam Goes After Google's DoubleClick, Launches Ad-Serving Platform

Glam Media just launched GlamAdapt, an “ad serving platform built for brands.” Brand advertisers will go there to manage their ad campaigns.



According to a release, “GlamAdapt is designed to be used with industry standard Agency products such as DFA, Atlas and Eyeblaster’s MediaMind. For publishers, GlamAdapt can be used as a full alternative to Google DoubleClick.”

It’s best explained with this illustration, sent to us by Glam CEO Samir Arora:

Looks good; sounds slick. Problem is, GlamAdapt could be the best ad-serving platform ever and if publisher don’t switch to it, neither will the big brand advertisers.

We asked Samir why any publisher would dump the world’s most popular ad-serving platform, DoubleClick by Google (GOOG).

Samir gave us three reasons:

“Quality of content – if you do SEO based sites, designed for search- probably not. But most publishers are looking for better ways to show their quality audience or content.”

“It’s very expensive to run a team to deliver brand ads today for publishers.”

“GlamAdapt uses most of the industry tech leaders seamlessly – can use Quantact Audience with your brand ads, or BlueKai or Eyeblaster for example.”

We’ve reached out to Google and will update this post with its counter, if it has one.

