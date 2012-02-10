Hey Foodies: Check Out What Glam Media Has In Store For You

Glam Media is launching Foodie.com, a new social site for the food lover.



Foodie will bring people, social profiles, fan pages, social feeds, and discussions together with recipes, menus, chefs and restaurants.

This also marks the first time that Glam plans on releasing a consumer app. Be on the lookout for a recipe finder app for use with Foodie.

Why food? Glam Media CEO Samir Arora said, “With time spent in magazines declining significantly, consumers are turning to online and mobile as their primary source for food content and ratings, but face the challenge of differentiating great food critics, premium bloggers, recipes or ratings online today.”

When it launches, Foodie will have a panel of culinary experts that includes Iron Chef winner Geoffrey Zakarian and former New York Times food critic Patricia Wells. They’ll help drive a perspective on recipes and restaurants as well as provide regional guides that will be produced annually.

Foodie is expected to reach 10 million consumers per month when it goes live.

