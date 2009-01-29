Glam: 200% Year-Over-Year Growth

Ad network Glam Media says its revenue jumped 50% in Q408 over Q308 and 120% over the same period in 2007. Glam says 2008’s total revenues were up 200% year over year.



These numbers seem impressive — especially during a time when most brand advertising vendors readily admit they’re suffering as marketers tighten their budgets. The growth probably includes acquisitions, however. Glam itself went through minor layoffs last fall and also cut executive pay in order to control costs as the economy faltered.

Glam also tells us it has acquired AdaptiveAds, an online ad-serving, targeting and optimization firm. AdaptiveAds counts Levi’s, Heineken, McDonald’s, AllState, Statefarm, Hallmark, and HP for clients.

We don’t know how much Glam paid, but the company says AdaptiveAds was trying to raise a $25 million to $40 million funding, but liked Glam’s buyout offer better. In its time, AdaptiveAds raised a total of $3.5 million.

