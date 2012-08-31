Tour Glam Media, The IPO-Ready Lifestyle Company With A Glamorous Office That Towers Over San Francisco

Glam Media’s headquarters is located at 2000 Sierra Point Parkway in Brisbane, CA.

Photo: Glam Media

Glam Media is one of the largest, digital-only lifestyle companies.Launched in 2004, it now has 244 million monthly unique visitors and nearly a $1 billion valuation.



In June 2010, Glam moved into a beautiful new high-rise building just south of San Francisco. It occupies two floors with breath-taking views and its name is stamped on the top.

Update: We said Glam was based in San Francisco—it’s actually in a suburb just south of the city proper.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.