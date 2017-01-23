Gladys Berejiklian is the new premier of NSW

Gladys Berejiklian. Photo: Don Arnold/ WireImage via Getty Images.

Gladys Berejiklian will be sworn in as the 45th premier of New South Wales today after being voted in as Liberal Party leader by her colleagues this morning.

Berejiklian, Mike Baird’s deputy and state treasurer, nominated for the party leadership after Baird announced last Thursday that he was resigning and leaving politics after a decade in parliament.

She will become the first female Coalition premier and just the second for the state after Labor’s Kristina Keneally.

Finance minister Dominic Perrottet is expected to nominate unopposed to become deputy leader.

Berejiklian’s new cabinet is expected to be announced later this week.

While she has yet to outline any new policy directions in the lead up to the 2019 state election, forced council amalgamations is expected to be at the top of the list of policies to be revisited.

