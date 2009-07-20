Gladwell: Cockiness Killed Wall Street

It wasn’t the lack of regulation and it wasn’t even greed. It was cockiness and over-confidence that killed Wall Street, says Malcolm Gladwell, in his latest long piece for the New Yorker.



It’s a crime to just excerpt a Gladwell piece, and since it’s Monday morning, we’ll just tell you what Gawker had to say, and leave it at that:

Gladwell being Gladwell, he arrives at his conclusion using thousands of words, large portions of which are devoted to riffs on card games and British invasions of Turkish islands, among other things…

Read Gladwell’s whole piece here.

