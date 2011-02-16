Glad You Liked Our Quote, Nouriel!

Back on January 25, we wrote a post arguing that we could legitimately blame the weather for the bad economic news, but that normally, “The weather is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”



Per Google, it’s the only time the phrase has been written.

Anyway, Nouriel Roubini obviously liked it, because he said it today on CNBC and got a huge guffaw from everyone on the set. Glad you liked it!

Watch right at the 5:52 mark.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.