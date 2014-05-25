If Snoop Dogg Were To Hijack Your Site, It Would Look Like This

Sometimes the web can feel dull with dry language and boring content.

Thanks to Gizoogle.net, there’s a way to spice things up. Even though it launched nine years ago as a joke, it’s still amazing to this very day.

This is how it works. Type in a search term or URL and click “Gizoogle Dis Shiznit.”

Check out below to see how it works.

First, head on over to Gizoogle.net.

Gizoogle/Screenshot

Next, type in a search term or URL. We wanted to see how Gizoogle would translate one of our articles, so we input the URL into the Gizoogle.net search bar, and hit “Gizoogle Dis Shiznit.”

Here’s the article before:

BI

And after:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.