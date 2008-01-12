Gizmodo Stunt Fallout: Blogger Banned From CES

Is this punishment or a reward? The group that organizes CES has banned a Gizmodo staffer Brian Lam from future events following his TV-turnoff stunt this week, Portfolio.com reports. Statement from the CES:

The Gizmodo staffer violated the terms of C.E.S. media credentials and caused harm to C.E.S. exhibitors. This Gizmodo staffer has been identified and will be barred from attending any future C.E.S. events. Additional sanctions against Gizmodo and Gawker are being reviewed.

T hat’s some Clouseau-worthy detective work ID’ing Lam, by the way, since he described exactly what he did in a post that’s been viewed 300,000 times at last count . Update: Not sure who C.E.S. has banned – Gizmodo editor Brian Lam’s used his byline on the post, but credits Gawker Media videographer Richard Blakeley for “video, editing and mischief”.

In any event, unless CES actually bans Gizmodo from the event altogether, it’s hard to argue that this is much of a sanction. The gadget blog has a team of eager gearheads ready to provide wall-to-wall coverage, and Gizmodo owner boss Nick Denton has already expressed his disdain for CES coverage in general.

Now if Apple banned Gizmodo from MacWorld? A different story altogether…

Update: CES seems to have decided to direct its wrath toward Richard, though this Valleywag post says Richard hasn’t been informed of his banishment. Richard’s comment, when contacted via IM: “9-11 WAS AN INSIDE JOB!” [Yup. That’s what he wrote. We’re done with this one for the day.]

See Also: Denton: I Like My Prankster Gizmodo Editor, Not CNET

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.