REPORT: This New England DJ Is The Burger King And Jeep Hacker

A New England DJ named Tony Chunha might be responsible for the Burger King and Jeep hackings, according to a report by Gizmodo. A Facebook post helped link Gizmodo to Chunha.



Chunha, who allegedly goes by iThug, bragged to a girl from Boston with his real-life Facebook account which is now deleted, according to Gizmodo.

“A video of an iThug/Cunha DJ set was also uploaded by an account named DTSNC—the initials of his old (and perhaps current) hacker crew, which @BurgerKing made repeated references to yesterday,” Gizmodo reported.

Here’s the full report.

