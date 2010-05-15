Gizmodo Offered $10,000 For The Lost iPhone Prototype

To obtain the prototype iPhone, Gizmodo editor Jason Chen offered $10,000 to Brian Hogan, the finder of the phone, according to the unsealed affidavit on the case.



It doesn’t appear Brian received the full amount, though. Brian’s roommate Katherine Martinson said Brian showed her $5,000 in $100 US Treasury Notes, which he says he received from Jason Chen.

Brian told Katherine that he had $8,500 in total from Gizmodo. Brian also told her that he would receive a cash bonus from Gizmodo in July if Apple made an official announcement about a new iPhone, thus confirming the authenticity of the phone.

If the cash bonus brought the total payment up to $10,000, then that’s twice as much as Gawker Media boss Nick Denton has been quoted as saying he paid. Nick told Computer World he paid “$5k” for the phone.

Nick could be technically accurate if he only paid out $5,000 at the time the story was being reported. Regardless, it’s obvious he’s paying more than $5,000 or even $10,000, when factoring in all the legal bills.

He already admitted as much back in April when he said, the scoop had “no immediate revenue benefits whatsoever — in fact, only costs.”

UPDATE: Nick sticks by his numbers, emailing us to say: “No idea where that 10k or 8.5k comes from. It was 5k plus bonus if phone turned out to be genuine.”

See Also: LEAKED: New Photos And Video Of Apple’s New iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.