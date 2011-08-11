Gizmodo Not Being Charged In The Lost iPhone 4 Case

Good news for Gizmodo: It will not be charged in the lost iPhone 4 case, it says.



If you’ll recall, Gizmodo ended up with the iPhone 4 months before any other publication thanks to a tipster finding the phone in a bar.

There was some dispute over how “found” it really was. Was the phone stolen? And either way, was it legal for Gizmodo to pay a tipster to deliver the phone?

Apparently it is and Gizmodo is off the hook.

As for the guys that found the phone, they’re being charged with “misappropriation of lost property, and possession of stolen property.”

iPhone Press Statement 8-10-11



