Gizmodo Editor And Gawker Media Not Charged In Stolen iPhone Case

The investigation into the lost/ stolen iPhone 4 that transfixed the tech world 18 months ago has finally ended.



The tech blog Gizmodo, which bought a prototype of the phone from someone who claimed to have found it, published a wildly popular write-up of the device long before the public had seen it.

And Steve Jobs himself then reached out to Gizmodo editor Brian Lam and asked if he could have the phone back.

Apple went to the police, and Gizmodo writer Jason Chen and Gizmodo parent Gawker Media, Inc., were investigated for having possibly knowingly bought stolen property. Gawker and Gizmodo always maintained that they did not know that the device they were buying was the iPhone 4 and that the device they bought had been represented as having been found, not stolen.

Today, misdemeanour charges were finally filed in the case against the two young men who sold the phone to Gawker: But not against Gawker or Gizmodo editor Jason Chen.

Below, the press release from the San Mateo District Attorney (via LAUNCH).

Photo: Launch

