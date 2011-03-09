The FoundersCard Gives Entrepreneurs The VIP Treatment They Deserve

Photo: Matthew Toren

Have you heard of Founders Card? It’s a new members-only community, specifically for entrepreneurs. It’s been dubbed “the AmEx Black Card for startups,” and it really delivers.FoundersCard is the brainchild of Eric Kuhn, who drew upon his past entrepreneurial experience, starting the first online college textbook store in the late 90s, Varsity Books, to develop this new venture. Kuhn’s mission with FoundersCard is to provide entrepreneurs with access to the same benefits, upgrades, and perks that have traditionally only been available to c-level executives of the largest corporations.



As a FoundersCard member, I’ve been extremely impressed with the program they’ve built – and continue to build, as it seems like new partnerships are announced on a daily basis. Members get great discounts, upgrades, and perks from a wide range of travel, lifestyle, and business brands, including American Airlines, Equinox Fitness, W Hotels, Virgin Atlantic Airways, and Rackspace. I’ve only been a member for a few weeks and have already more than made back the cost of my membership fee.

Another thing I’m loving about FoundersCard is that members are creating offerings just for other members – some very cool services. I’ve discovered a ton of new services through my membership that I’m now addicted to (for better or worse) including Fancy Hands, Put.io, and Grooveshark.

The other big benefit to being a member is the wealth of networking opportunities. FoundersCard hosts networking events for their members on a monthly basis, and although I haven’t been able to attend any yet, I can see from the RSVP lists that they draw a really great crowd of entrepreneurs. I’m hoping to make it to their Web 2.0 Expo event in San Francisco.

Lastly, I should mention that the membership card is by far the nicest card in my wallet. Super sleek! Check it out (above).

For more information, or to view a guest preview of their members-only site, email them at [email protected]

