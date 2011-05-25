GIVEAWAY: What Would You Do with Luminescent Solar-Powered Tubing?

Photo: WonderHowTo

First off, congrats to Kristal Winston, the winner of this past week’s Levitation Challenge. The decision was really tough! See all other entries here or visit our Facebook album.This week is a pure Giveaway, with two simple requirements. But, first, the prize.



ENTER TO WIN

From Inventables, a hardware store for superheroes and hackers, the Powerless Illuminating Tubing Kit.

This innovative material consists of a glow-in-the-dark substance housed inside solid tubing. It’s flexible, UV-resistant, and can be easily cut into different sized pieces. With only 5 minutes of direct sunlight, the tubing can glow for anywhere from 8 to 20 hours! The kit comes in 3 different colours (arctic blue, spring green & lime), each piece 3-feet-long.

So, here’s how you can snag a free kit:

1. Follow @WonderHowTo on Twitter or Like us on Facebook.

2. Leave a comment describing what you would make with the material.

Stumped for ideas? Below, three example applications listed by Inventables to get your brain working.

Athletic shoes for safe night jogging (and a sweet Tron look):

Attached to collars and leashes for safer night walks:

Building safety—see how it illuminates outdoor walkways near hazardous areas:

The possibilities are endless! Share your idea for a glow-in-the-dark tubing DIY project below. The best comment will receive a free kit in the mail!

All entries must be in by Monday, May 30th, 11:59pm PST. Standard rules apply.

This post originally appeared at WonderHowTo.

