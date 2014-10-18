'Dirty Jobs' Host Mike Rowe: Give Up On Finding Your Dream Job

In today’s career-focused society, everyone wants to follow their passion, do something they love, and end up in their dream job.

After all, no one wants to spend eight hours a day at a place or in a role that bores them to tears.

However, Mike Rowe of Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” has a different idea.

Instead of wasting time looking for the “right” career, he believes it’s better to focus on making yourself happy wherever you are.

“Boredom is a choice,” he writes in a recent column for CNN. “Many people today resent the suggestion that they’re in charge of the way they feel. But trust me, those people are mistaken.”

Rowe advises readers to stop constantly searching for an ideal, dream career that may not exist, and instead choose to enjoy the job they have. Here’s his train of thought:

“Stop looking for the ‘right’ career, and start looking for a job. Any job. Forget about what you like. Focus on what’s available. Get yourself hired. Show up early. Stay late. Volunteer for the scut work. Become indispensable. You can always quit later, and be no worse off than you are today. But don’t waste another year looking for a career that doesn’t exist. And most of all, stop worrying about your happiness. Happiness does not come from a job. It comes from knowing what you truly value, and behaving in a way that’s consistent with those beliefs.”

Rowe acknowledges that not everyone will agree, and many people will continue searching for that dream career. However, “what you do, who you’re with, and how you feel about the world around you, is completely up to you,” he says.

