Give Me A Dollar And Maybe I'll Read Your Pitch

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

It’s rare these days to get letters in the mail. I work out of Business Insider’s remote office in San Francisco, and got a note in the mail today.In it was a dollar bill attached to a nice note. After I ripped off the dollar, it read: “Consider this a seed investment in your next big idea.”



Hm, does coffee count? What else can you get for a dollar?

Robert “Bob” Miller, a founding partner at Mud Mtn Ventures, sent me the note. I emailed him to find out more about his venture firm. Maybe I’ll even go all the way to their headquarters in Menlo Park to check it out.

The lesson here is: If you’re a PR person trying to get in touch with me through email, don’t try calling me if I haven’t responded yet. Why don’t you send me a note the old school way, in an envelope with a stamp?

