71% Of Parents Would Rather You Give Their Kids Cash Than Gifts

Forget finding the perfect present for your nephew.

According to Upromise by Sallie Mae’s Holiday Financial Faux Pas survey, most parents (71%) prefer you give their kids money for college than actual gifts for the holidays.

So ditch the trips to Toys R Us, and just stop at your nearest ATM instead.

The survey also found that less than a third of people are planning on sticking to a budget for gift giving, and that 28% of people wait until the night before to buy all their gifts.

Take a look at the infographic below to see some of the other secrets Upromise discovered about holiday shopping, including how many shoppers are also buying gifts for themselves.

