Give Her Your Heart As A Mouse

Just for $35 you can get give your little beloved girl your own heart … in a form of a cute red velvet computer mouse.



This cuddly Velvet Heart Mouse is fully lined with delicate red velvet – and I am ready to bet your loved one will easily melt away! The mouse looks great and it is a modern 3-Button Optical Wheelmouse with USB connection suitable for PC and Mac and resolution 800 dpi. What is more, it offers 3 years warranty.

Feel free to get it here.

