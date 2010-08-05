Give Google Credit For Quickly Getting Rid Of Projects That Don't Work

Photo: Reuters

Google just announced that it is going to kill its super-futuristic messaging service, Google Wave, because no one wanted to use it.Similarly, earlier this summer, Google announced that it was killing its Nexus One mobile phone store, because no one wanted to buy phones from it.



Sure, these are failed products, which isn’t great. It’s money, time, and talent wasted. And it creates bad press.

But give Google credit for quickly and soundly getting rid of them when it’s clear they don’t work.

The reality is that product flops happen. What’s worse is when companies keep them around for too long, endlessly trying to justify pet projects or bad ideas that “people just don’t understand yet.”

In a perfect world, companies would only invest in projects that work flawlessly. But that’s fantasy — companies hardly know ahead of time what’s going to be a hit and what isn’t.

Just as Google probably thought Wave might catch on, or that the Nexus One might actually disrupt mobile carriers, Apple probably didn’t know what a failure Apple TV would be, and Microsoft probably didn’t know what a flop its Kin phone would be.

Part of the point of being a huge tech company like Google is being able to make big, risky bets — most of which will fail, but some of which could eventually pay off huge.

And by showing it’s smart enough to swallow its pride and get rid of bad ideas, like Wave and the Nexus One store, Google is showing us it’s probably smart enough to come up with some really successful ideas, too.

