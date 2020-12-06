Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images Melissa Carone, who was working for Dominion Voting Services, speaks in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan on December 2, 2020.

Mellissa Carone, a witness in the Trump campaign’s election fraud lawsuit in Michigan, was recently on probation for harassing her fiance’s ex-wife, it emerged on Saturday.

Over two years, Carone harassed the woman and sent her tapes of herself having sex with the boyfriend.

Carone told the Huffington Post that it was her fiance who had really sent the sex tapes, and she agreed to a plea deal to avoid further court appearances.

Carone’s sweeping election fraud claims and confrontational testimony at a hearing in Michigan Tuesday went viral.

The testimony was even satirized in a Saturday Night Live skit, where Carone was played by Cecily Strong.

According to police records first obtained by Deadline Detroit, Carone harassed the woman for two years, stalking her and sending her explicit videos from an anonymous account of herself having sex with her boyfriend, the woman’s former partner.

Investigators managed to trace the email account sending the videos to Carone, according to the report, and Carone later told investigators that she had been the person sending them.

She was initially charged with obscenity and computer crimes, but these were later reduced to a misdemeanour disorderly conduct charge as part of a plea deal.

A spokeswoman for the Wayne County, Michigan, prosecutor’s office confirmed the charges in a statement to the Huffington Post, and said that her 12 month probation ended just before Election Day.

Carone told the publication that in fact her fiance, Matthew Stackpoole, had sent the tapes, and that she had agreed to the plea deal so they didn’t have to spend any more time in court. He told the outlet that this account was true.

“The reason I got charged for it is it was sent off of my phone,” Carone told the outlet. “I just said screw it, I’m going to have to take it.”

Business Insider has attempted to reach Carone for further comment through what appears to be her Facebook account. Wayne County prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Carone, who describes herself as a cyber security expert, was contracted during the presidential election by Dominon voting systems to work at a Detroit polling station doing IT work. There, she claims to have witnessed widespread voting fraud.

She appeared as a witness for the Trump campaign at a hearing of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, where the campaign’s chief attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is challenging Biden’s victory.

In her testimony Carone angrily confronted state officials, and Giuliani appeared at one point to be trying to dissuade her from speaking out further.

The Trump campaign’s allegations of election fraud have been rebutted by state officials in Michigan, and rejected by courts across the country.

Footage of the testimony went viral, and was even satirized in a Saturday Night Live skit over the weekend,where Carone was played by Cecily Strong.

