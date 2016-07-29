Giuliani: Electronically tagging Muslims on the FBI watch list is an 'excellent idea'

Mario Tama/Getty Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani speaks to the media at a rally of groups opposing Iranian President Ahmadinejad’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2012 in New York City.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani favours a radical proposal for monitoring terrorism — forcing Muslims on the government’s terrorist watch list to wear electronic tags or bracelets so their whereabouts can be tracked.

“I would think that’s an excellent idea,” Giuliani told NJ.com. “If you’re on the terror watch list, I should you know you’re on the terror watch list. You’re on there for a reason.”

Giuliani is a national security advisor to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who has suggested equally radical methods of combatting terrorism. Throughout his campaign, Trump has proposed a ban on Muslim immigrants as well as a database that would track Muslims already in the country.

Trump’s ideas have been widely criticised — GOP donor Charles Koch called them “reminiscent of Nazi Germany,” and actor and human rights activist George Takei compared them to Japanese internment during World War II.

Giuliani noted that the tactics he supports are already being used in France. But their effectiveness is far from clear: one of the men responsible for killing an elderly priest in Normandy Tuesday morning was wearing such a device during the attack.

Republicans aren’t the only ones who have proposed limits on individuals who are on the terrorist watch list. Democrats, including presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, have pushed hard for measures that would prevent anyone on the list from purchasing a gun.

In the wake of recent terrorist attacks, the FBI’s watch list has come under fire. Many have argued that it includes innocent citizens and leaves off actual threats.

