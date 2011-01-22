Giuliani Slams Sarah Palin For Using Term 'Blood Libel'*

*Update: CNN’s Politicker expands on the exchange:



He also addressed Palin’s use of the word “blood libel” that she used in a video following the Arizona shootings. The phrase traditionally refers to a long-standing anti-Semitic myth that Jews murdered children for religious rituals. In present times, the term has come to be understood by some as any false accusation of murder.

Palin used it to criticise many in the media who said her political rhetoric may have contributed to the shootings. She later said her critics were taking issue with the phrasing in hopes of derailing her overall message.

Giuliani said “except for the use of the word, (she was) absolutely right on.”

“I mean it’s a bad word to use, a bad connotation, going back to the whole history of anti-Semitism. This wasn’t at that level,” Giuliani said.

Previously:

Here is a 140 character preview of what is promising to be a interesting interview.

