Rudy Giuliani says he’s not an alcoholic and claims he functions ‘more effectively than 90 percent of the population’

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos

Rudy Giuliani told NBC New York that he doesn’t have a drinking problem and has “never” been an alcoholic.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done an interview drunk,” he said, adding, “I drink normally.”

Giuliani went on to say that he functions “more effectively than 90 percent of the population.”

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani disputed reports in which Trump White House aides and staffers described him as an alcoholic.

In an interview with NBC New York published Friday, Giuliani said he has “never” had a drinking problem.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done an interview drunk,” Giuliani said. “I mean, I drink normally. I like scotch, I drink scotch.”

He continued: “I’m not an alcoholic. I’m a functioning – I probably function more effectively than 90 percent of the population.”

His comments came after books published over the summer detailed how former Trump aides and confidants thought Giuliani was frequently drunk and a loose cannon.

The author Michael Wolff wrote in his book that a few days after the 2020 election, Trump told a caller he believed Giuliani drank too much and often said things that were untrue.

Trump’s advisors also thought Giuliani was almost always buzzed or “in the mumble tank” and believed he was on the verge of senility, Wolff wrote.

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, gave a similar account to CNN in April, telling the network, “Rudy drinks too much, Rudy behaves in such an erratic manner that who knows what’s on those telephones or what’s on his computers.”

Giuliani’s legal reputation has also been in freefall since he spearheaded Trump’s failed crusade to nullify the results of the 2020 election. His law license was temporarily suspended in New York and Washington, DC after an appellate division of the New York Supreme Court determined that there was “uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large” about the 2020 election results.

The former mayor’s conspiracy theories about the election also resulted in a defamation lawsuit from the voting tech company Dominion Voting Systems.

Dominion is seeking $US1.3 ($AU2) billion in damages from Giuliani and accused him of spreading the nonsense claim that the company was formed in Venezuela by the dead dictator Hugo Chávez, among other things.

Giuliani defended his claims in a court filing Thursday, saying his statements were “substantially true,” though he acknowledged that he doesn’t know how Dominion’s voting software works.

The former mayor is said to be struggling to cover his financial costs in the face of mounting legal troubles and has largely been exiled from Trumpworld. In an earlier interview with Insider, Cohen said Giuliani’s fall from grace in Trump’s orbit speaks to the former president’s “modus operandi.”

He added that in Giuliani’s case, “not only is Trump not going to do anything for you, but at this juncture, there’s nothing he can do for you.”

Asked how he sees the saga playing out, Cohen responded, “This will end badly for Rudy.”