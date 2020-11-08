Rudy Giuliani releases politics video pausing for a sponsored cigar commercial and blaming Fox News for Trump's defeat

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference held by Donald Trump in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020.

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal attorney, released a bizarre YouTube video on Friday, which featured him pounding his ink-covered hands on his desk, pausing to present a sponsored cigar commercial and declaring that Trump won the presidency.

Giuliani tells his viewers that Fox News suppressed the vote after it called Arizona for Joe Biden on election night. He cited no evidence for the claim that it affected voting.

He said: “Just think of that, the impact of Fox calling Arizona for Biden when CNN didn’t, and then making a big deal out of it. I think they [the Democrats] were playing trumpets.”

On Thursday, pro-Trump protesters, some armed, chanted “Fox News sucks” outside the Maricopa County Election Centre in Arizona, and tried to enter the polling station where votes were being counted.

Giuliani then takes a break from the 17-minute video with a sponsored commercial for a property fraud protection system before discussing election fraud.

He returns, declaring: “Pennsylvania is Trump’s. If for any reason that vote total changes it has to be a fraud. It has to be. There’s so much effort into fraud already in Pennsylvania” while reciting figures he has written down.

Giuliani ends the segment slamming the papers he is holding down on his desk with ink-stained hands and says: “Tell me they’re not corrupt! Tell me they’re not corrupt!”

Viewers then watch the video’s second commercial break where Giuliani smokes and promotes a ‘real cigar’ company with his discount code.

He continues with a baseless attack on mail-in ballots. He calls them “unconstitutional” and a strategy for Democrats to hold back the votes until they are needed when results are close. He cites no evidence for the claim.

Giuliani concludes: “We want the people of the United States to determine our president and we will fight to make sure that your vote is counted and that your vote is not cancelled out by an illegal vote and we’ll do whatever we have to do within the law to do that.

“That’s because we have a president who cares about you and they have a candidate who says you don’t deserve the right to know and who announced probably in a Freudian slip two days before.”

The video is part of a YouTube series entitled ‘Rudy Giuliani’s Common Sense’ where the former New York City mayor discusses political issues and current affairs every week.

