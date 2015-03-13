Rudy Giuliani says Obama can learn something from Bill Cosby

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to officers at the First Precinct New York City police station in lower Manhattan as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) looks on in New York, May 5, 2011.

Rudy Giuliani thinks President Obama should take a cue from Bill Cosby.

In a radio interview on Thursday, the Republican former New York City mayor said the president should follow the example set by the disgraced comedian and take a tough line with the African American community on crime.

“I hate to mention it because of what happened afterwards, but (he should be saying) the kinds of stuff Bill Cosby used to say,” Giuliani told radio host John Gambling on AM970, according to the Daily News.

Cosby has repeatedly spoken out publicly to criticise the African American community for perpetuating a culture of violence. However, Cosby’s reputation has been tainted in recent years as he now faces a series of claims he sexually assaulted women throughout his career.

Despite Cosby’s fall from grace, Giuliani opted to reference the comedian as he expressed his disgust with Obama. He also said the president is unfairly targeting the law enforcement community in the wake of police violence against African Americans that fuelled racially charged protests in Ferguson, Missouri and New York.

The Republican said Obama is ignoring the “enormous amount of crime” in the African American community due to “historical” reasons, according to the News.

“It is the obligation of the President to explain … that our police are the best in the world,” Giuliani said.

“It all starts at the top. It’s the tone that’s set by the President.”

Last month, Giuliani made headlines for comments about Obama he made at an event in New York City where he claimed the president “doesn’t love America.”

“He doesn’t love you. He doesn’t love me. He wasn’t brought up the way you were brought up and I was brought up. To love this country. And with all our faults, we’re the most exceptional country in the world,” Giuliani said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.