RUDY GIULIANI: 'I love' Newt Gingrich, but it's his fault everyone's saying there's a Trump 'intervention'

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, a close ally to Republican nominee Donald Trump, said Thursday it’s former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s fault that the media is talking about an “intervention” with the Republican nominee, although he said there might be an “evolution” of the Manhattan billionaire’s campaign.

During an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Giuliani called the use of the word intervention “completely out of line.”

“That word, I think, honestly I love him dearly, but I think that word was used by Newt in a memo that got around,” Giuliani said, singling out Gingrich as the reason for widespread use of the word in a number of media reports.

“What a ridiculous word,” he added. “An intervention is for a drug addict and it’s for someone who’s an alcoholic and I’ve had to do them with people at times. There’s nothing wrong with them, if that’s the case. Donald Trump doesn’t drink or smoke, by the way. We don’t have that problem.”

On Wednesday, a report claimed Giuliani, Gingrich, Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus, and possibly others would be holding what was characterised as an “intervention” with Trump amid a tumultuous week of self-inflicted controversies.

But on Wednesday evening, Giuliani told NJ.com he thought “you’re going to see Donald Trump campaigning in a somewhat different way going forward — an evolution that will focus much more on the positive than the negative.”

Giuliani added that Trump would be making additional senior staff hires in the coming days that would shift his platform to a more positive message.

“It’s natural for campaigns to go through evolutions and reexaminations,” he said.

