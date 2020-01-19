A new collection of personal photos show Giuliani's 'fixer' Lev Parnas with Trump's inner circle, despite claims they don't know each other

The House Judiciary Committee released a new trove of documents that detail the key role of Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian businessman, in working closely with President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani to seek dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Parnas has come under scrutiny in the impeachment inquiry as a key player in pressuring Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rival, and upped the tension last week when he turned on Giuliani and Trump in a series of interviews.

The businessman even promised to reveal a photo of himself and Trump every time the president denied knowing him.

A new collection of documents released by the House Judiciary Committee show Lev Parnas, a former close associate of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, rubbing elbow with Trump and other senior members of the administration.

Parnas is a Ukrainian American businessman who has come under scrutiny for his apparently critical role in seeking damaging dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump’s 2020 Democratic opponents.

Earlier this week, Parnas blasted Giuliani and Trump in several interviews, where he revealed new details about the efforts by Trump associates and his relationships with Trump’s family and other lawmakers, which the president has vehemently denied.

After the president repeatedly denied knowing him, Parnas told CNN that the president was lying and he would release photos of them together every time the president denied their relationship.

See some of the photos that capture Parnas’ time in Trump’s inner circle.

Though Trump has said that he didn’t believe he ever met Parnas, there are several photos of the two together.

An appreciation card signed by the president and first lady Melania thanks Parnas by name for his “friendship and dedication to our cause.”

Parnas is also pictured with Trump’s son, Donald Jr. several times, and is seen here with an unidentified man under a towering portrait of the president.

Parnas appeared to grab a selfie with Trump’s eldest daughter and senior adviser Ivanka at an unspecified event.

Parnas posed for a photo with Donald Jr. and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser at the January 2017 inauguration celebration.

In addition to the president’s family, Parnas is also pictured with top Republican figures like former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Another familiar face in several of the photos is Parnas’ partner, Igor Fruman, who has also been identified as one of Giuliani’s “fixers” in digging for dirt on Biden and is currently facing campaign finance charges.

Shortly after Parnas and Fruman were arrested in October on charges of infusing foreign money into US elections, Trump said he didn’t know the men, and brushed off the possibility of photos as evidence of any relationship.

“It’s possible I have a picture with them because I have a picture with everybody, I have a picture with everybody here,”Trump said at the time.

However, Parnas has insisted that Trump, and top officials including Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General William Barr, “knew exactly what was going on” in relation to pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and described himself and similar associates as a “cult,” which could play a central part in lawmakers’ investigations in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

