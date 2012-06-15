Giuliani Ducking YouTube Debate; Americans Want At Him

Rudy Giuliani’s command-and-control presidential campaign continues, with the ex NY mayor continuing to avoid any forum in which he might be asked an annoying or embarrassing question. With YouTube viewers already uploading questions about Giuliani’s business dealings, personal life (ditching Donna Hanover via press conference, etc.), and views on abortion and gun control, the ex mayor is citing “scheduling conflicts” as a reason for blowing off the Republican YouTube debate. Carl Campanile, NY Post



I will NOT be asked a question I don’t want to answer.

