E! Anchor Giuliana Rancic Reveals That She Has Breast Cancer On 'Today' (VIDEO)

This morning, E! host and reality star Giuliana Rancic appeared on the “Today” Show, where many expected that she might announce that she’d become pregnant from the In Vitro Fertilization treatments she’d been undergoing. Instead, she announced that she has breast cancer, which was discovered when her fertility doctor insisted that she receive a mammogram before she might become pregnant.



See the video of her announcement below:



