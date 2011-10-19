15 Years In The Life Of Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic is usually the star behind the stars — ribbing them on the red carpet and delivering the news of their daily mishaps.



But Rancic has slowly moved into a spotlight of her own over the last few years.

And when she announced that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer, the news made a huge impact — suddenly, people who never thought of themselves as Rancic fans realise they took her fixture status for granted.

Here’s how she became someone we’re so accustomed to seeing.

