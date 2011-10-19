15 Years In The Life Of Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic is usually the star behind the stars — ribbing them on the red carpet and delivering the news of their daily mishaps.
But Rancic has slowly moved into a spotlight of her own over the last few years.
And when she announced that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer, the news made a huge impact — suddenly, people who never thought of themselves as Rancic fans realise they took her fixture status for granted.
Here’s how she became someone we’re so accustomed to seeing.
Rancic, who was born Giuliana DePandi in Naples, grew up in the D.C. area and graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in journalism in 1996. (She remains involved with the university.)
She went on to get a masters in journalism from American University, then made the move to L.A. for her first job: she was an underling for superagent Mike Ovitz.
2003: DePandi, whose reel included university TV stints from outside the Supreme Court, got her first on-air break at E!. Her first gig was hosting the Screen Actors Guild awards.
2005-06: E! ramps up DePandi's screen time during the fall and winter awards seasons. She hosts specials tied to the Emmys, Oscars, SAG Awards and Grammys.
2006: Then, in March, they crown her host of E! News. Ryan Seacrest is her co-host. Both still hold the title.
2011: Rancic announces that, during a course of IVF, her doctor has discovered early-stage cancer in her breast.
2011: The response to Rancic's illness has been instantly overwhelming, perhaps of her ubiquitous TV presence.
