Giuliana And Bill Announce They're Having A Baby Via Surrogate—Here's Today's Buzz

- After years of trying (as documented on their reality TV show) Giuliana and Bill Rancic are expecting their first baby via gestational surrogate–meaning the child will be the Rancics’ genetic child.
- Katy Perry showing off PDA with a new man at Coachella—Florence and the Machine guitarist, Robert Ackroyd.
- Other celebs spotted at Coachella weekend two: Melanie Griffith, Alicia Silverstone with son Bear, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emma Roberts, Kristen Stewart, Kelly Osbourne and Dita Von Teese.
- Here’s the gift Eddie Cibrian gave LeAnn Rimes for their first wedding anniversary.
- Russell Crowe has just signed on to star in Darren Aronofsky’s new “Noah’s Ark” film.
- 26-year-old Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan and 25-year-old Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford tied the knot on a small farm in the English countryside this weekend.
- Chelsea Handler slams Angelina Jolie in new interview with More magazine.
- Peter Jackson is screening 10 minutes of “The Hobbit” at CinemaCon in Las Vegas—a bootleg copy will presumably be floating around YouTube soon.
- The final “Dark Knight Rises” trailer will premiere during “The Avengers” screenings.
